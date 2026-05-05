CM Naidu calls for AI use in citizen services

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for wider use of Artificial Intelligence in citizen services, directing officials to set up an expert advisory council to guide effective implementation. He also suggested holding a workshop to expand drone applications across the State.

Addressing a review meeting of senior officials at the RTGS Centre on Monday, Naidu asked departments to study how Madhya Pradesh is deploying drone systems in mining operations and explore similar adoption in Andhra Pradesh to improve efficiency.

The Chief Minister stressed that technology integration must be practical and outcome-oriented, ensuring better service delivery and resource management.

Naidu instructed the Chief Secretary to release `1 crore to each district collector to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer. He said tankers should be deployed in water shortage areas and borewells repaired promptly to prevent distress.

The Chief Minister also approved a proposal to designate vehicle dealers as additional registration authorities, enabling registrations to be completed within 24 hours. He emphasised that simplification of vehicle registration would reduce delays and improve citizen satisfaction.

Reviewing citizen services, Naidu directed that all non-emergency government services be made available online to improve transparency and public trust. He underscored that departments must meet prescribed standards and maintain credibility through effective public connect.

Senior officials were asked to monitor welfare schemes and development programmes at the field level, with secretaries touring three days a month, heads of departments six days, and district collectors eight days to engage directly with citizens.