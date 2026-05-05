CM Naidu, Lokesh, Jagan hail BJP win in Assam, Bengal and Vijay’s success in TN

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA’s performance in the latest elections drew strong reactions from Andhra Pradesh leaders, who termed the results as a reflection of public trust in development and leadership.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the victory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the people’s confidence in the vision of “Viksit Bharat” and the governance model driven by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’ He congratulated NDA leaders, party workers, and citizens for what he described as a historic mandate, and also conveyed best wishes to Vijay on his success in Tamil Nadu.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh described the results as a clear endorsement of development-oriented politics, stating that the electorate has backed stability, growth, and decisive leadership. He said the outcome strengthens confidence in governance that delivers at scale and with integrity, while also congratulating Vijay on his electoral debut.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended congratulations to BJP and other winners, while expressing sympathy for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also lauded Vijay’s performance in Tamil Nadu polls.