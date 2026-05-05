Electoral success reflects growing public support for BJP: Union Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Monday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved remarkable success in the recently concluded elections across five states, reflecting growing public support for the party nationwide.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday, he said the BJP cadres are celebrating the results on a large scale across the country.

He noted that the party retained power in Assam and Puducherry, while delivering an impressive performance in West Bengal.

Highlighting the party’s growth, he said that before 2011, BJP had no representation in the West Bengal Assembly, but gradually expanded its presence from 3 seats in 2016 to 76 in 2021 and is now moving towards securing nearly 200 seats.

Varma criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her governance was marked by misrule, misuse of development funds, and policies that harmed national interests.

He further accused her administration of encouraging illegal infiltration and vote-bank politics, while stating that BJP workers overcame violence and obstacles during the campaign to achieve this success.

Expressing gratitude to the people of West Bengal, he said the victory holds special significance as it comes in the home state of BJP ideology Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the election trends clearly indicate that people have voted for development-oriented governance. He added that BJP secured a strong mandate in Assam and is set to form the government again in Puducherry as part of the NDA alliance.