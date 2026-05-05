Four killed, two hurt as ambulance rams into stationary truck in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Four persons were killed and two others injured after a Mahindra Bolero ambulance from West Bengal rammed into a stationary truck near Uranduru village under the limits of Srikalahasti Rural police station in Tirupati district at around 3.45 am on Monday.

According to police, the ambulance was transporting a patient, Bojon Doloi, to Aster Multispeciality Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment when the accident occurred.

Police said the truck was parked on the left side of the road after its driver had stepped aside. The ambulance, which was travelling from West Bengal to Bengaluru, reportedly crashed into the rear of the stationary vehicle.

Investigators said the ambulance was moving at high speed and the driver, allegedly fatigued and drowsy, failed to notice the parked truck. There were six persons in the ambulance during the accident. Four of them died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as patient Bojon Doloi, his wife Tagori Doloi, his brother Jatin Doloi and second driver Jitesh Pandit.

Police identified the injured as Geeta Chakravarti, a relative of the family, and driver Rakesh Pandit. All the victims belong to Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The injured were shifted to the Area Hospital in Srikalahasti for treatment.

Police personnel rushed to the accident site after receiving information and restored the overturned ambulance with the help of a crane. Officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem and other formalities.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiry indicated that driver fatigue was the primary cause of the accident.