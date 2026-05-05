‘Godavari Pushkarams will be held with highest standards’: Urban Development Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams will be conducted with the highest standards of planning and coordination, ensuring that pilgrims face no inconvenience.

Reviewing municipal works and funding requirements with legislators and officials from East Godavari district, he stressed that this time preparations are being taken up nearly a year in advance, unlike in 2015 when works began only three months before the festival.

Officials presented a detailed PowerPoint on works to be undertaken in the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and the municipalities of Kovvur, Nidadavolu, and Mandapeta. The proposals, prepared in order of priority, include roads, drains, drinking water supply, and parks.

Narayana said clarity on funding estimates will be obtained before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s approval, after which works will commence. He directed officials to ensure that every facility required for pilgrims is ready well ahead of the Pushkarams.

The Minister noted that the irrigation and endowments departments have already initiated preparatory works. He announced that a coordination meeting with all related departments will be convened shortly to streamline efforts. Narayana emphasised that municipal, irrigation, tourism, and endowments wings must work in tandem to deliver a successful festival.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Buchchaiah Chowdary, Jogeswara Rao, Battula Balaramakrishna, and Muppidi Venkateswara Rao attended the review, along with Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Director Sampath Kumar, Public Health Engineer-in-Chief Prabhakar, and other officials attended.