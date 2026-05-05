Guntur district earmarks Rs 3.04 crore under SMAM scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Agriculture Department has earmarked Rs 3.04 crore for Guntur district under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) scheme to provide farm machinery to cultivators at subsidised rates.

Farmers will be able to access power tillers, rotovators, harvesting threshers, pesticide sprayers, milling machines, seed drills, tractor-operated implements, and two- and four-wheel tractors up to 40 HP capacity.

Officials said the government will bear 50% of the equipment cost for SC, ST, small, marginal, and women farmers, while other farmers will receive a 40 per cent subsidy. Applications can be filed through Rythu Seva Kendras and Mee Seva centres. Agriculture Department is preparing to invite applications.

To ensure transparency, a committee headed by the Joint Collector, with representatives from agriculture, horticulture, AP Agros, and scientists, will scrutinise online applications and finalise beneficiaries.

District Agriculture Officer said the initiative is aimed at improving mechanisation, reducing manual labour, and supporting farmers with modern equipment. The scheme is expected to benefit hundreds of cultivators across the district, particularly small and marginal farmers, by lowering input costs and improving productivity.