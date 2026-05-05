Hearing‑impaired vendor inspires with self‑reliance in Andhra

ELURU: In a story of resilience and self-reliance, hearing-impaired vendor Venkateswararao earns his livelihood by selling fresh sugarcane juice near JMJ and JMJ B.Ed. College along the Jangareddygudem highway on the outskirts of Eluru. A native of Onguru village, Venkateswararao, who is deaf and unable to speak, supports his family through hard work.

He has two daughters, one married and the other pursuing her B.Tech second year. Each morning, he arranges sugarcane bundles and operates a juice machine at his roadside stall. He purchases a ton of sugarcane for about Rs 10,000 and sells juice at Rs 20 a glass and Rs 60 a bottle. On average, he earns around Rs 1,000 a day, with income rising to Rs 1,200–Rs 1,500 during peak summer but dropping below Rs 600 in the off-season.

Asked about government assistance, he conveyed that he depends solely on his own effort. Despite his disability, he remains determined to stay independent. Locals frequent his stall, appreciating both the refreshing drink and his inspiring commitment to sustaining his family with dignity.