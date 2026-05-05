Jaladhara revives water hopes of Bapatla village

BAPATLA : Every summer, Munangivaripalem village in Yaddanapudi mandal struggled with acute drinking water shortages. Despite rainfall, the absence of storage facilities left residents helpless. Determined to end this crisis, community joined hands under the State’s Jaladhara–Jalaharati programme to rejuvenate local tanks and secure water for the future.

One of the village’s two drinking water tanks had become defunct due to heavy silt deposits. Selected under the scheme, the tank is now being restored with support from the Employment Guarantee Programme. The works are progressing, with a capacity of 1,350 cubic metres being readied.

Farmers now express joy that rainwater will be conserved and drinking water scarcity eliminated. Beyond immediate relief, the project is expected to irrigate 36 acres, recharge groundwater, and revive borewells in surrounding fields. “Our village is changing shape with this programme, and we are seeing real benefits,” farmers said.

The programme is reshaping rural resilience, proving that effort can turn scarcity into abundance.