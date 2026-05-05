Officials plan ten temporary bus stations for Godavari Pushkarams in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams scheduled for June next year, the Transport Department has prepared a comprehensive plan to manage the expected surge in pilgrim traffic in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur.

To reduce congestion within city limits, officials identified 10 locations in and around the two towns for setting up temporary bus stations to handle incoming APSRTC services from various regions.

The proposed locations in Kovvur include two sites near the toll plaza. Other identified locations are the Deccan Chronicle area at Dhavaleswaram, AMG School grounds at Rajavolu, Margani Estate at VL Puram, an open site near the East Railway Station, ADB Road junction at Diwancheruvu, Zero Point at Diwancheruvu, Star Biryani Point on the outskirts of Katheru, and Ramudi Cheruvu at Katheru.

Officials said these locations were strategically selected to accommodate buses arriving from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Konaseema and other areas.

East Godavari Public Transport Officer YSN Murthy told TNIE that APSRTC plans to deploy nearly 2,800 buses for the Pushkarams, a significant increase from the 1,741 buses operated during the previous event, indicating expectations of a much larger turnout.

Pilgrims arriving at the temporary bus stations will be transported to bathing ghats through locally arranged shuttle bus services.

Traffic regulation remains a key focus, with police preparing a circular movement system to ensure smooth bus movement without intersecting routes. Officials said the system is expected to minimise congestion during peak hours.

During the previous Pushkarams, authorities operated around 150 buses for internal transport. However, officials are now exploring additional options, including the use of school buses, to meet the anticipated increase in demand. Officials expect peak rush on the inaugural day, two Sundays and Amavasya days during the festival period.

Authorities have submitted proposals worth `30.85 crore to the government for infrastructure and logistics, including temporary bus stations, sanitation facilities, rest areas and Pushkara Nagar accommodations.

A joint team comprising Transport, Police and Revenue Department officials is conducting field inspections to finalise locations and ensure smooth execution of arrangements for the mega religious event.