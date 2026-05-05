Ragi malt programme extended for three more years

ANANTAPUR : The Andhra Pradesh government and the Sri Satya Sai Central Trust have extended the Ragi Java (Ragi Malt) programme for another three years till April 2029 to strengthen nutritional support for students in government schools.

Minister for IT, Electronics, HRD and Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh and Managing Trustee of Sri Satya Sai Central Trust RJ Rathnakar exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a programme held in Vijayawada on Monday.

Appreciating the Memorandum of Understanding, Lokesh lauded the Trust for its continued commitment to the welfare of schoolchildren.

The Minister said the programme, inspired by the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, focuses on improving the health and well-being of students. Officials said the initiative has benefited more than 30 lakh students in nearly 44,000 government schools across the State over the past three years.