Strong winds leave a trail of destruction across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that varied weather conditions will continue across the state for the next three days.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said thunderstorms with lightning are likely in several coastal and north Andhra districts, while heatwave conditions will persist in parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra. On Monday, maximum temperatures crossed 41°C in 74 mandals across 16 districts, with Pedaparupudi in Krishna recording 43.9°C, Vijayawada East 43.1°C, and Dornipadu in Nandyal 42.9°C.

In Vempalle mandal of Kadapa district, sudden strong winds uprooted electricity poles, large trees, and banana plantations on Sunday night. Power supply was disrupted but restored after overnight repairs by Transco staff. Farmers bore the brunt of the losses.

Chandrasekhar Reddy of Ayyavaripalle reported losing 800 plants in three acres, while Murikuti Reddiah of Vempalle estimated losses of Rs 4 lakh. Farmers urged the government for compensation. In Manyam, untimely rains and winds over past three days battered cashew, mango, banana, and paddy crops. Officials said at least 500 acres of bananas were damaged out of 15,000 acres under cultivation, with 250 acres lost in Kurupam mandal alone.

Meanwhile, in Peda Bayalu mandal of ASR district, heavy rain and strong winds uprooted a large tree at a crowded market on Monday, killing two women vendors from Odisha and injuring three customers.