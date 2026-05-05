Two arrested with gold worth Rs 5 lakh in Andhra's Markapuram

ONGOLE: Markapuram district police on Monday arrested two habitual offenders involved in a series of house burglaries and temple thefts in various police station limits and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh along with Rs 20,000 cash from their possession.

The accused were identified as Bhupani Sai (23), a resident of Jaggambhotla Krishnapuram village in Bestavaripeta mandal, and Chinna Saida Rao of Cumbum.

Markapuram DSP U Nagaraju, along with Cumbum Circle Inspector K Mallikarjuna, Sub-Inspector A Sivakrishna Reddy and police personnel, addressed a press conference at the Cumbum Circle Inspector’s office and disclosed details of the arrests and recovery.

Police said the operation was carried out under the directions of Superintendent of Police V Harsha Vardhan Raju and the supervision of DSP Nagaraju.