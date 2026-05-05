Voters sought strong change: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that the recent election results in four states and one Union Territory clearly reflect the growing political awareness among voters and their strong desire for change.

In a statement, he said that people are rewarding good governance with repeated mandates, while decisively rejecting those who fail to meet expectations. He noted that voters in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal have expressed a clear call for change through their verdict.

Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance, Pawan Kalyan described the party’s victory in West Bengal as a testament to its unwavering commitment and sustained efforts.

He said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has played a crucial role in gaining the trust of the people. He added that voters in West Bengal have placed their faith in the concept of a “double engine government” for ensuring development and security.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, BJP national leadership, and West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari for the party’s success.