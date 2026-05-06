Actress case: Andhra Pradesh HC stays CAT order revoking IPS officer Vishal Gunni’s suspension

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of orders issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal that had revoked the suspension of senior IPS officer Vishal Gunni in connection with the actress Kadambari Jatwani case.

A division bench comprising Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Gedela Tuhin Kumar observed that the matter requires detailed examination and issued interim orders staying the CAT directions. The court adjourned further hearing to August 29.

The state government had earlier placed Vishal Gunni under suspension in connection with the Jatwani case. Challenging the suspension, Gunni approached the Central Administrative Tribunal, which in August last year set aside the suspension orders.

Subsequently, the state government filed a petition in the HC challenging the CAT ruling. During Tuesday’s hearing, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas appeared for the State, while senior counsel Avinash Desai represented Vishal Gunni.