Andhra braces for hailstorms, heatwave

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of fluctuating weather for the next three days, with thunderstorms in some districts and severe heat in others.

A trough stretching from southern Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar is driving these conditions, according to MD Prakhar Jain. On May 6, light rains with lightning are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

On May 7, similar conditions will spread across coastal Andhra, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Rayalaseema. By May 8, thunderstorms are forecast in parts of north Andhra, Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions persist. On May 5, Banaganapalli (Nandyal) recorded 43°C, Kommapadu (Nellore) 42.7°C, and Vijayawada East (NTR) 42.3°C, with severe heat reported in 45 mandals across nine districts. Authorities urged caution against both lightning and heat stress in the coming days.