Andhra’s long-cherished South Coast Railway dream comes true

VISAKHAPATNAM: “A long-cherished demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh has been fulfilled,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, welcoming the Centre’s gazette notification establishing the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam.
Bringing to a close the long-pending demand, the Government of India issued the Gazette notification on May 4, 2026, constituting the SCoR Zone under the Railways Act, 1989. The zone will become operational from June 1, 2026, as the 18th zone of Indian Railways.
Taking to X, Naidu added that the reorganisation of divisions would strengthen connectivity and support industrial growth, particularly in North Andhra.
“Effective coordination between the newly formed Visakhapatnam and Rayagada divisions will further strengthen the railway network and contribute to the State’s development,” he noted.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed the move a step towards improved connectivity and regional development. “The formation of the new zone, along with the reorganisation of divisions, will enhance operational efficiency and create opportunities for growth,” he stated.
HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the Gazette notification establishing the SCoR Zone is a defining moment for Andhra Pradesh’s connectivity and economic growth. “Truly grateful to the Union Government, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, for this historic notification. This move significantly strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s rail infrastructure and operational efficiency,” he said.
“I’m delighted that a long-pending aspiration is now fulfilled. This milestone will boost regional development, enhance connectivity, and unlock fresh opportunities for our people. My sincere thanks to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @ncbn garu for his relentless efforts in making this a reality,” he added.
Railway Zone Sadhana Samiti convener Chalasani Gandhi described the notification as the outcome of a prolonged effort spanning several decades. He said the new zone would improve connectivity, enable additional passenger and freight services, and strengthen administrative control.
“Its proximity to Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports will enhance logistics efficiency and create opportunities for employment through local recruitment bodies,” he added. He further acknowledged Visa khapatnam MP M Sribharat’s efforts in speeding up the process.
TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the development reflects sustained efforts over the years. “The establishment of the zone is the result of consistent follow-up on commitments made under the AP Reorganisation Act,” he said.
Welcoming the decision, BJP leaders, including PVN Madhav and S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, maintained that the new zone would enhance administrative efficiency, generate employment and boost industrial development across regions.
The Visakhapatnam division will cover key stretches, including Ichchapuram-Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada (about 270 km), Vizianagaram-Kuneru (102 km), Naupada Junction-Paralakhemundi (39 km), and Bobbili Junction-Salur (17 km), along with peripheral lines, taking the total network to around 463 km.
For Visakhapatnam, with a railway legacy spanning over 136 years, the development marks a significant administrative shift. The notification also reflects the culmination of nearly four decades of sustained demands, alongside 12 years since the promise was made under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The city’s railway network, has evolved into a key hub supporting port-led growth. The reorganisation of the Waltair Division formed in 1966 and brought under East Coast Railway in 2003, now places Visakhapatnam at the centre of the newly formed zone.