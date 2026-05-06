Andhra’s long-cherished South Coast Railway dream comes true

VISAKHAPATNAM: “A long-cherished demand of the people of Andhra Pradesh has been fulfilled,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, welcoming the Centre’s gazette notification establishing the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

Bringing to a close the long-pending demand, the Government of India issued the Gazette notification on May 4, 2026, constituting the SCoR Zone under the Railways Act, 1989. The zone will become operational from June 1, 2026, as the 18th zone of Indian Railways.

Taking to X, Naidu added that the reorganisation of divisions would strengthen connectivity and support industrial growth, particularly in North Andhra.

“Effective coordination between the newly formed Visakhapatnam and Rayagada divisions will further strengthen the railway network and contribute to the State’s development,” he noted.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed the move a step towards improved connectivity and regional development. “The formation of the new zone, along with the reorganisation of divisions, will enhance operational efficiency and create opportunities for growth,” he stated.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the Gazette notification establishing the SCoR Zone is a defining moment for Andhra Pradesh’s connectivity and economic growth. “Truly grateful to the Union Government, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, for this historic notification. This move significantly strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s rail infrastructure and operational efficiency,” he said.

“I’m delighted that a long-pending aspiration is now fulfilled. This milestone will boost regional development, enhance connectivity, and unlock fresh opportunities for our people. My sincere thanks to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @ncbn garu for his relentless efforts in making this a reality,” he added.