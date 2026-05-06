CM Naidu unveils Rs 5.11 lakh crore NABARD farm credit plan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday unveiled the NABARD State Focus Paper for 2026-27, outlining a credit plan of Rs 5.11 lakh crore for the primary sector. The plan reflects a 20 per cent increase over last year’s Rs 4.24 lakh crore, underscoring the government’s emphasis on agriculture and allied activities.

Of the total allocation, Rs 2.55 lakh crore has been earmarked for agriculture. Crop loans account for Rs 1.66 lakh crore, while allied sectors such as animal husbandry (Rs 34,972 crore), fisheries (Rs 21,098 crore), horticulture (Rs 11,961 crore), and farm mechanisation (Rs 8,265 crore) have been given significant support.

Notably, Rs 5,313 crore has been set aside for horticulture development in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts. In addition, Rs 9,957 crore has been allocated for agricultural infrastructure and Rs 12,687 crore for ancillary activities. The MSME sector will receive Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Minister urged banks and NABARD representatives to extend full support to horticulture, which he described as a growth engine for the State’s economy alongside aquaculture. He said AP has set a target of achieving 450 lakh metric tonnes of horticulture production annually.