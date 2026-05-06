Exhibitors seek government support for single-screen theatres in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Raising concerns over the growing financial distress in the exhibition sector, representatives of the Andhra Pradesh State Film Exhibitors Association on Tuesday met State Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh at the Velagapudi Secretariat, urging immediate measures to safeguard single-screen theatres.

The association submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting that single-screen theatres, once the backbone of affordable public entertainment, are now struggling to survive amid stiff competition from multiplexes and the rapid expansion of OTT platforms. They pointed out that escalating electricity charges, municipal taxes, and maintenance costs have pushed many exhibitors into financial hardship.

As part of their demands, the exhibitors sought an increase in maintenance charges from Rs 3-7 for non-AC theatres and from Rs 5-15 for AC theatres arguing that the revision would not only support theatre operations but also enhance GST revenue for the government. They also proposed that 20% of the additional ticket price allowed for big-budget films be allocated to exhibitors for theatre upkeep.

Further, the association appealed for relief in commercial power tariffs and a reduction in property taxes to ease financial burden on theatre owners.

Durgesh assured the delegation that the government is mindful of the challenges faced by the film exhibition sector. Stating that single-screen theatres are an integral part of Telugu cultural life, he said the issues would be discussed with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to arrive at a decision.