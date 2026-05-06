Minister Lokesh to lay stone for Carrier Global plant at Sri City

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to expand its industrial footprint with Carrier Global breaking ground on a Rs 1,000 crore chiller manufacturing facility at Sri City. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for the plant on Wednesday, underscoring the State’s push to integrate advanced manufacturing with its fast-growing digital infrastructure sector.

The project, spread across 39 acres in Tirupati district’s Satyavedu constituency, will be developed in three phases by 2028. Officials said the plant will generate employment for more than 3,000 people and create future-ready manufacturing capacity with advanced smart technologies.

Carrier, a US-based air-conditioning giant with over five decades of operations in India, already runs a manufacturing unit in Gurugram and a Global Centre for Excellence in Hyderabad. The Sri City facility will add scale and sophistication, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern plant and machinery to meet rising demand for HVAC and related products.

The project comes as Andhra Pradesh rapidly emerges as one of India’s most significant destinations for hyperscale data centres. Google has broken ground on a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam with a planned 1 GW capacity, while Reliance Industries has proposed a 1.6 lakh crore cluster.

With an overall investment pipeline exceeding `6 lakh crore and a targeted 6 GW capacity, the State is positioning itself well ahead of national benchmarks. Progressive policies, including dedicated power frameworks for data centres, are transforming Visakhapatnam into a premier hub for AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure.

Carrier’s entry strengthens this ecosystem by bringing advanced cooling technologies indispensable for next-generation data centres, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing.