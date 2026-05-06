Minister Narayana reviews MEPMA drive to boost SHG incomes

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on MEPMA activities at the APCRDA building, directing officials to intensify efforts to strengthen Self-Help Group (SHG) livelihoods and enhance per capita income.

The meeting, attended by MEPMA Mission Director Vakati Karuna, and senior officials, reviewed programmes including Mobile Book Keeping, Mana Dabbulu Mana Lekkalu, EMCP, and the Annual Livelihood Action Plan. Mission Director Vakati Karuna presented detailed strategies for product development, standardisation, packaging, branding, and marketing under the Swayam brand.

The initiative, launched earlier by the Chief Minister on International Women’s Day, aims to provide SHG products with uniform quality standards and attractive packaging, while ensuring visibility through both online platforms and offline retail outlets.

Around 10-15 standardised product models reflecting the AP brand identity were showcased to the Minister. Officials explained that the Swayam brand will gradually be extended to all SHGs across the state, providing women members with sustainable income opportunities and access to wider markets. Marketing strategies include leveraging e-commerce platforms and establishing offline stores to ensure reach.