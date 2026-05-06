POLYCET records highest turnout, 91.37% qualify in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The results of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) were released on Tuesday morning at Mangalagiri, marking a record year for participation and performance. This year’s examination, held on April 25, witnessed the highest-ever turnout in its history, with 1,77,581 candidates registering and 1,63,008 appearing.

Of these, 1,48,950 qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 91.37%. Officials noted that the surge reflects the growing aspiration of Andhra Pradesh’s youth towards technical education.

Girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 93.57% compared to 89.88% for boys. Authorities described this as a positive indicator of the State’s commitment to empowering young women as future technocrats and entrepreneurs. On the district front, Alluri Sitharama Raju emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 99.11%, followed by Polavaram (95.46%) and Prakasam (94.72%).

The strong showing from tribal and Agency areas was highlighted as evidence that quality education is reaching every corner of the State. Candidates can access their results through the official website https://polycetap.ap.gov.in or via the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service by messaging 9552300009. For the academic year 2026-27, 84,000 seats are available across 265 Polytechnic institutions in Andhra Pradesh, including 87 government and 178 private colleges.

With nearly 1.49 lakh qualified candidates competing, officials said ample opportunities exist for admission into three-year diploma programmes. The schedule for web counselling will be announced shortly by POLYCET–2026 Convenor.