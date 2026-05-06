Rally marks BJP victory in 3 states; Madhav says PM Modi’s campaign a hit

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a victory rally in Vijayawada under the leadership of State president PVN Madhav, celebrating the party’s success in three states. The rally began from the office of West MLA Y Sujana Chowdary in Bhavanipuram, with Madhav flagging off the procession and participating along with party leaders and cadre.

Addressing the media later, Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted key issues during the election campaign, which resonated with voters. He said the BJP secured a significant victory in West Bengal, while retaining power in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma and in Puducherry.

He claimed that the electorate rejected the governance of Mamata Banerjee, describing the outcome as a reflection of public demand for change. Madhav also stated that the results in Tamil Nadu, where actor Vijay achieved electoral success, showed that voters support leaders with integrity.

Recalling the legacy of BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Madhav said his sacrifice continues to inspire the party’s growth, particularly in West Bengal. He also referenced historical figures like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Subhas Chandra Bose, noting Bengal’s cultural and political significance. The BJP leader alleged that issues such as illegal infiltration and political violence had led to public dissatisfaction, resulting in a decisive mandate for the party. He added that the BJP’s outreach to minority communities helped counter misconceptions about their support base.

He said the party’s victory in three out of five states reflects growing public confidence.