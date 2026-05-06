Vijay’s TVK gains big as Telugu voters swing border segments

TIRUPATI: In a significant political shift along the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border, Telugu-speaking voters in 13 Assembly constituencies adjoining Tirupati and Chittoor districts played a key role in boosting the electoral fortunes of Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Despite Vijay not campaigning extensively in many of these constituencies, TVK secured an impressive 6 out of 13 seats, emerging as the single largest force in this Telugu-speaking belt. In comparison, AIADMK won 3 seats, DMK managed just 2, while the remaining 2 seats went to smaller parties.

Political observers said the party’s influence extended beyond its victories, as TVK also finished second in three constituencies. This points to a rapidly expanding support base in the border region, traditionally dominated by Dravidian majors.

The results highlight strong backing from youth, women, and Telugu-speaking migrant communities. First-time voters and young families, particularly in constituencies close to the Andhra border, appeared drawn to TVK’s messaging, helping it outperform both DMK and AIADMK in several segments.

One of the biggest upsets was in Katpadi, a constituency long seen as a stronghold of senior DMK leader Duraimurugan. TVK candidate Dr M Sudhakar won the seat, pushing the veteran leader to third place, while the AIADMK candidate finished second. The result is seen as a symbolic setback for DMK.

TVK also registered convincing victories with margins exceeding 5,000 votes in constituencies such as Ranipet, Katpadi and Sholingur, underlining its growing strength in the region.