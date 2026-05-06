YSRCP leader slams CM Naidu over claims on capital spend

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Merugu Nagarjuna on Tuesday launched a strong attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging large-scale exploitation in the name of Amaravati and accusing the government of placing personal interests above public welfare.

Speaking at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Nagarjuna claimed that while Amaravati land values are being projected at Rs 50 crore per acre, land for a palatial residence in the name of Nara Brahmani was purchased at around Rs 7,500 per square yard for 5 acres.

He said this raised questions about misleading the public and loss of revenue to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). He further alleged that nearly 1,000 square yards of the purchased land was recorded as a burial ground in pooling records, questioning how such land was transacted.