Andhra Pradesh govt dismisses 51 medical faculty members absent from duty

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken stringent disciplinary action against medical faculty members absent from duty without authorisation.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that 51 doctors working in teaching hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) have been dismissed from service. The list includes 8 Associate Professors, 41 Assistant Professors, and two tutors, some of whom had stayed away from duty for six years.

The Minister said dismissals were carried out under the AP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which empower the government to treat absence beyond one year as resignation. He mentioned that show-cause notices were issued and time was given, but with no response forthcoming, the government proceeded with the termination of faculty members.

“Negligence in medical service cannot be tolerated. Responsibility is non-negotiable,” he asserted. Officials revealed that many of the absentees had distanced themselves from duties to pursue business interests, impacting patient care in teaching hospitals.

The DME got reports from government medical colleges across Kadapa, Anantapur, Ongole, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Vizag, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Nellore and Markapuram, and compiled the list accordingly.