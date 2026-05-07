Andhra Pradesh govt dismisses 51 medical faculty members absent from duty

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken stringent disciplinary action against medical faculty members absent from duty without authorisation.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that 51 doctors working in teaching hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) have been dismissed from service. The list includes 8 Associate Professors, 41 Assistant Professors, and two tutors, some of whom had stayed away from duty for six years.
The Minister said dismissals were carried out under the AP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which empower the government to treat absence beyond one year as resignation. He mentioned that show-cause notices were issued and time was given, but with no response forthcoming, the government proceeded with the termination of faculty members.
“Negligence in medical service cannot be tolerated. Responsibility is non-negotiable,” he asserted. Officials revealed that many of the absentees had distanced themselves from duties to pursue business interests, impacting patient care in teaching hospitals.
The DME got reports from government medical colleges across Kadapa, Anantapur, Ongole, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Vizag, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Nellore and Markapuram, and compiled the list accordingly.
Among the dismissed faculty, one Associate Professor from Andhra Medical College had been absent since February 2020, while an Assistant Professor had not reported since August 2022. Two tutors were found to be absent, with one missing from duty for nearly seven years. Satya added that action is imminent against three professors who have been away for extended periods.
Meanwhile, 11 doctors who had been absent for less than a year returned to duty after receiving charge memos. However, 33 others, including 2 Associate Professors & 31 Assistant Professors, remain absent. If they fail to rejoin, they too will face dismissal.
The government is implementing a ‘zero vacancy policy,’ ensuring that posts vacated must be filled. This move will ensure uninterrupted services for patients, officials said.