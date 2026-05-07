Andhra Pradesh HC issues notices to officials on GITAM land 'dispute'

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to reclaim 54.79 acres of government land allegedly encroached upon by GITAM University in the environmentally sensitive areas of Rushikonda and Endada villages in Visakhapatnam district.

The petitioner also challenged the move to regularise the land as illegal and requested the removal of structures built on it. After hearing arguments, the bench directed all respondents to file detailed counter-affidavits.

Notices were issued to senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, secretaries of Revenue and Municipal Administration, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, District Collector, GVMC Commissioner, VMRDA Vice Chairman, Tahsildar, and the Registrar of GITAM University.

The court also ordered that a related writ petition be tagged with the present PIL and adjourned the hearing to June.

In a separate PIL, the court examined a plea seeking operation of bus services from the Mummidivaram bus station in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. Notices were issued to concerned authorities, including APSRTC officials.