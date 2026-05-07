Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Lokesh unveils set of reforms to strengthen school education

ANANTAPUR: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has unveiled a comprehensive set of reforms to strengthen the foundations of school education, insisting that the government will not chase “fancy” models but will instead focus on practical solutions to improve learning outcomes.
He emphasised that problems must be identified at the root level and addressed through systematic reforms beginning in primary schools.
For the first time in India, Andhra Pradesh has introduced the Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (G-FLN) programme across 38,391 primary schools.
Under this initiative, students in Classes 1 and 2 are taught through activity-based learning, edutainment modules, and BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) features.
Lessons include learning letters through pictures, numbers through games, and languages through interactive reading corners.
Afternoon remedial sessions are being conducted to support weaker students and ensure no child is left behind.
To make classrooms more engaging, the government has supplied extensive Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM).
These include Jaadui Pitara kits with puzzles and flashcards, FLN learning kits, print-rich materials such as word walls and bilingual labels, child-friendly furniture, and outdoor play equipment.
Digital tools like smart TVs, interactive panels, QR-coded textbooks, and the ORF app are also being deployed to enhance teaching.
Teachers have been provided with handbooks and structured activity plans to guide lessons effectively.
The reforms extend to higher classes as well. Through Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL), students in Classes 3 to 5 are taught according to their abilities, ensuring that learning is tailored to individual needs.
At the secondary stage, a Readiness Programme for Class 9 has been introduced to prepare students early for Class 10. For Class 10, a 100-day action plan was implemented between December 2025 and March 2026. This included 46 slip tests, bilingual question papers and dashboards for performance analysis. Students were categorised as “Shining Stars” and “Rising Stars” based on performance.
The officials say these measures are already yielding positive results in government schools, proving that strong foundations are the key to sustainable success in education.