Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Lokesh unveils set of reforms to strengthen school education

ANANTAPUR: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has unveiled a comprehensive set of reforms to strengthen the foundations of school education, insisting that the government will not chase “fancy” models but will instead focus on practical solutions to improve learning outcomes.

He emphasised that problems must be identified at the root level and addressed through systematic reforms beginning in primary schools.

For the first time in India, Andhra Pradesh has introduced the Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (G-FLN) programme across 38,391 primary schools.

Under this initiative, students in Classes 1 and 2 are taught through activity-based learning, edutainment modules, and BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) features.

Lessons include learning letters through pictures, numbers through games, and languages through interactive reading corners.

Afternoon remedial sessions are being conducted to support weaker students and ensure no child is left behind.

To make classrooms more engaging, the government has supplied extensive Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM).

These include Jaadui Pitara kits with puzzles and flashcards, FLN learning kits, print-rich materials such as word walls and bilingual labels, child-friendly furniture, and outdoor play equipment.