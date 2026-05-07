Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion Board meet clears 25 major projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has cleared a record wave of investments worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, promising to transform the State’s industrial and energy landscape.

At the 17th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, approvals were granted for 25 major projects spanning IT, renewable energy, food processing, and manufacturing. These projects are expected to generate 39,067 jobs across districts.

The highlight of the meeting was the Reliance Industries proposal to establish a Rs 1,08,010 crore data centre in Visakhapatnam, alongside a Rs 51,300 crore solar power plant and battery energy storage system in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Adani Hydro Energy secured approval for a Rs 12,297 crore pumped storage project in Kadapa, while Royal Enfield will set up a Rs 2,508 crore motorcycle manufacturing unit in Tirupati. Other significant approvals include Apollo Tyres’ Rs 6,100 crore unit in Sri City and Carrier Air Conditioning’s Rs 863 crore bulk chiller plant in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister emphasised that every agreement must translate into a grounded project within a fixed timeframe. He directed officials to ensure zero delay in clearances, stating that Andhra Pradesh should build a reputation as a State where approvals are faster and more transparent than anywhere else.

“In today’s competitive world, our brand must be defined by efficiency and ease of doing business,” he asserted. Naidu also laid emphasis on equal importance for MSMEs.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Ministers TG Bharat (Industries), K Atchannaidu (Agriculture), Vasamsetti Subhash (Labour), senior officials, and virtually by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.