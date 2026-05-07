Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh lays stone for Rs 1,000 cr Carrier Global unit in Sri City

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as India’s manufacturing and digital infrastructure powerhouse, received a major boost on Wednesday, with Minister Nara Lokesh laying the foundation stone for a Rs 1,000-crore air-conditioner manufacturing unit by Carrier Global at Sri City in Tirupati district.

The project is expected to generate employment and livelihood opportunities for around 3,000 people, both directly and indirectly, while further strengthening the state’s fast-growing HVAC manufacturing ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh unveiled a broad vision for Andhra Pradesh’s industrial future, positioning the state as the country’s emerging “Cool Capital of India” and a one-stop hub for data centre infrastructure, precision manufacturing, and advanced cooling technology. Welcoming Carrier Global’s investment, Lokesh described the company as a pioneer that transformed global cooling technology. Adding a lighter moment to the event, he shared that his first air-conditioner was a Carrier unit and humorously remarked that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu prefers maintaining his room temperature at a cool 17°C now powered by Carrier ACs, drawing smiles from the audience.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth, Lokesh said the state already hosts nine leading AC manufacturers and over 30 component and supply-chain companies, attracting investments of nearly `12,000 crore into the HVAC sector.

He projected that by 2027, Sri City will manufacture 60 percent of India’s air-conditioning requirement, rising to 80 percent by 2028, making Andhra Pradesh the undisputed leader in cooling technology manufacturing.

He also stated that Andhra Pradesh is not merely focusing on attracting data centres, but on building their entire ecosystem, including advanced cooling systems, high-efficiency chillers, power electronics, and precision engineering.

“The global race is now around data centres and artificial intelligence, and Andhra Pradesh is determined to lead from the front,” Lokesh said, noting that industrial ecosystems, rather than standalone units, will shape future growth.