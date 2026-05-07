AP minister Lokesh lauds West Godavari weaver for crafting national flag without single stitch

VIJAYAWADA: A rare achievement in handloom artistry has brought pride to Andhra Pradesh, with Rudrakshala Ramalinga Satyanarayana, a weaver from Achanta Vemavaram village in West Godavari district, crafting an 8x12 national flag without a single stitch, complete with the Ashoka Chakra.

His creation has earned recognition in the Telugu Book of Records, International Talent Award (Dana, USA), and Bharat Talents Book of World Records.

Satyanarayana, inspired by national flag designer Pingali Venkayya, first produced a 6x12 flag for the state government and later an 8x12 flag for hoisting at the Red Fort. He expressed his wish that his unique handloom flag should one day fly atop the Red Fort, bringing rare recognition to Andhra Pradesh as the home of the world’s only seamless handwoven national flag.

The weaver explained that the intricate weaving of the Ashoka Chakra requires 1,200 graph counts, with each thread aligned perfectly. Even a minor error forces the process to restart, making the work highly time-consuming — often taking up to six months to complete. The challenge lies in ensuring that the three colours of the flag remain distinct, with no overlaps, while the Chakra is woven seamlessly into the fabric.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh met Satyanarayana at the former’s residence in Undavalli and congratulated him for his dedication and craftsmanship. Lokesh praised the artisan’s commitment to handloom traditions and his contribution to national pride, noting that such rare artistry deserves wider recognition. Officials said Satyanarayana’s achievement highlights the enduring value of handloom heritage and the potential for Andhra Pradesh’s artisans to gain international acclaim through innovation rooted in tradition.