APSDMA forecasts rain, thunderstorms and heatwave across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that a trough extending from Karnataka across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar is likely to trigger rains accompanied by thunder and lightning in several districts on Thursday, May 7.

Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the weather could affect Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Vizag, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Sri Satya Sai, Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Farmers have been advised to take precautions during agricultural work. APSDMA warned that those working in fields, including farm labourers and cattle herders, should avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, severe hot winds are expected in certain mandals: GK Veedhi in Alluri district; Chinturu and Gurtedu in Polavaram district. Hot wind conditions are also forecast for Munchingiputtu in Alluri, Velerupadu in Eluru, and Kunavaram and Vararamachandrapuram in Polavaram district.

Authorities cautioned that heat stress and sultry conditions may persist in parts of the State, urging the public to take safety measures.