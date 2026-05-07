Israel Embassy, Andhra Pradesh discuss water innovation, education collaboration

VIJAYAWADA: The Science City of Andhra Pradesh has initiated discussions with the Embassy of Israel to explore collaborative opportunities in the field of water resource management.

A meeting was held between Venkateswarlu Kesineni, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Science City, and Noa Amsalem, Water Attaché from the International Development Cooperation (MASHAV), Embassy of Israel.

The CEO outlined key initiatives being undertaken under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, focusing on strengthening scientific temper, promoting sustainable practices, and addressing critical challenges in water management.

He highlighted structured programs being implemented from school to university level, guided by the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with the support of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy.

Amsalem appreciated the proactive and forward-looking initiatives of the Andhra Pradesh government, particularly the efforts of Science City in advancing long-term sustainable development goals. She commended the strong emphasis on experiential learning and the integration of emerging technologies to promote innovation-driven growth.

Amsalem proposed knowledge exchange in advanced water management systems, stressing the importance of exposing students to real-world water challenges from an early stage. She underlined the role of atmospheric water generation and advanced storage systems in ensuring long-term water security and suggested incorporating such concepts into educational frameworks to enhance skills.