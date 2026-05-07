Kurnool villagers parade man over alleged misconduct with woman

KURNOOL: Villagers in Arikera of Alur mandal in Kurnool district allegedly took the law into their own hands after a man reportedly misbehaved with a woman, triggering tension in the village on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Rajasekhar, a resident of the same village, allegedly behaved inappropriately with a woman by holding her hand and attempting to drag her forcibly. Shocked and frightened, the woman immediately informed her family members about the incident.

Soon after, the woman’s relatives, along with other villagers, caught hold of the accused. Angered by his actions, they allegedly assaulted him and subjected him to public humiliation.

In a “Pushpa-style” punishment, villagers reportedly shaved half of his head, removed his clothes, placed a garland of slippers around his neck, and paraded him through the village as a warning against such behaviour. The incident created tension in Arikera and drew widespread attention. While villagers claimed the act was intended to send a strong message against harassment of women, the episode also raised concerns over mob justice and public punishment.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police took both the accused and those allegedly involved in the public humiliation for questioning to prevent further escalation.

Alur SI Manmadha Vijaya said police registered a case and launched an inquiry.