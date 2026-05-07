Puttaparthi fighter jet project stone laying on May 15

ANANTAPUR: Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a major defence manufacturing hub with the establishment of India’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

BJP leader S Vishnuvardhan Reddy announced that the foundation stone will be laid on May 15, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and other state leaders attending.

The project, estimated at Rs 1 lakh crore, will see an initial investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

About 600 acres have been allocated, with 150 acres already acquired. Implemented by DRDO in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Forge, the facility will manufacture 140 fighter aircraft. The prototype is expected by 2027, the first flight in 2028, and certification by 2034.

Reddy emphasised that the project will generate large-scale employment, transform Rayalaseema into an industrial hub, and leverage the local airport. Several BJP leaders joined him at the press conference to highlight the project’s significance.