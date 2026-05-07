Seaweed cultivation can open new income streams for rural women: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive economic model for seaweed farming, aimed at creating sustainable livelihoods for women self-help groups (SHGs) and coastal fishing communities.

Reviewing opportunities in marine-based industries on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline offers vast potential for commercial-scale seaweed cultivation and value-added production.

He emphasised that seaweed is a vital raw material for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products, and its cultivation can open new income streams for rural women.

He instructed that SHG women be trained and supported to take up seaweed farming, with value addition ensuring higher returns. “Seaweed can become a key alternative to marine-based prosperity. As a raw material for pharma and nutraceutical industries, it has the potential to capture international markets,” he observed.

In a virtual meeting with senior officials from national research institutions, including the Central Salt and Marine Research Institute, National Institute of Ocean Technology, Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, the Chief Minister discussed collaborative strategies.

The CM has also asked Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to prepare a detailed report on women-led seaweed culture practices.

Officials noted that seaweed farming could provide additional livelihoods for coastal women and fisherfolk, while also contributing to the State’s broader economic diversification strategy.