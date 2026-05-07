Swarnagram Aarogya Darshini to be held in AP's Palnadu district on Thursday

GUNTUR: Palnadu District Collector Kritika Shukla announced that the Swarnagram Aarogya Darshini programme will be conducted across all village and ward offices in the district on Thursday. The initiative is aimed at promoting healthy living and nutrition through the development of kitchen gardens.

As part of the programme, seeds will be distributed to 84,000 women from DWCRA self-help groups, with each mandal receiving 3,000 beneficiaries. The Collector said that the effort will encourage women, schools, and Anganwadi centres to set up kitchen gardens, ensuring access to fresh vegetables locally.

The distribution will be carried out with the support of special officers and DRDA staff, focusing on vegetables rich in nutrients such as tomato, spinach, amaranthus, ladies’ finger, and cluster beans. The initiative is expected to raise awareness about the importance of consuming nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle.

On Wednesday, the Collector personally distributed seeds to self-help group women from Nakarikallu mandal at the local Collectorate. The programme was attended by DRDA PD Jhansi Rani, DWCRA members, and other officials.

Officials said the campaign will not only improve nutrition but also empower women by involving them directly in sustainable farming practices at the household level.