TTD Trust Board allots Rs 161 crore for infra, welfare projects

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board, chaired by BR Naidu, has approved key developmental and welfare measures during its meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan on Wednesday.

One of the key decisions was to relocate and reconstruct the ancient Rathi Radha Mandapam, situated in front of the temple near Golla Mandapam. The structure will house the Lord’s palanquins and ceremonial chariots. Foundation works to commence shortly.

The Board resolved to increase the monthly honorarium for priests serving in temples under the Deepa-Dhoopa -Naivedyam scheme from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, acknowledging their role in temple rituals. In addition, the Employee Health Fund ceiling has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with Rs 13 crore sanctioned to clear pending medical reimbursement bills.

The Board sanctioned Rs 4.55 crore for the construction of toilets along the 3 km Sarvadarshan queue line from the ATC area to Bata Gangamma temple. A seven-member committee has been formed to oversee roads, drainage, and electricity works in employee residential colonies at Padiredu Aranyam, Pallam, and Yerpedu mandal.

Educational institutions under TTD will see expanded facilities, with an additional Rs 43.45 crore sanctioned, taking the total allocation for civil works and academic development to Rs 161.40 crore. A new pipeline from Gogarbham Dam will be laid at a cost of Rs 2 crore to boost water supply.