Two-day Collectors' Conference in Andhra Pradesh to focus on welfare, development

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to chair the 7th Collectors’ Conference at the State Secretariat on Thursday and Friday.

The two-day conference will bring together District Collectors and senior officials from various departments, followed by district SPs, to review governance, welfare and development indicators.

Naidu has been holding regular review meets with Collectors to ensure effective administration.

The upcoming conference gains significance as it follows his recent district-wise meetings with public representatives.

The agenda is designed to strengthen administrative efficiency, monitor welfare schemes, and track development progress across districts.

The Chief Minister is expected to issue clear directions to Collectors to align governance with the principle that public necessities are government priorities.

On the first day, the conference will review the Swarnandhra Ten Principles, district-wise Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes, grievance redressal mechanisms, grounding of investment projects, file clearances, and RTGS operations.

Several Collectors will present best practices adopted in their districts.

The Chief Minister has directed that successful models be replicated across the State. Four District Collectors are scheduled to present their models on day one, while the implementation status of practices presented in the 5th and 6th conferences will also be reviewed. The second day will focus on Sanjeevani health initiatives, the Summer Action Plan, Super Six priority programmes, welfare schemes, revenue and income generation departments, education, skill development, and law and order.

After lunch, district SPs will join the deliberations to present their perspectives on peace and security. The sessions will run from 10 am to 6.30 pm on both days.