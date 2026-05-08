Adopt ‘Not I, but we’: Andhra CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the importance of teamwork and collective responsibility, declaring that governance should be driven by the principle of ‘not I, but we.’

Addressing the 7th District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, he said he would personally adopt the usage of ‘we’ instead of ‘I’ to reinforce the idea that development is a shared effort.

The Chief Minister noted that learning is a continuous process and urged officials to adopt best practices from across the world.

He cited Singapore’s governance model, which has earned public trust, and proposed that Andhra Pradesh implement those policies in one district as a pilot project. A 90-day action plan will be prepared to monitor the rollout of Singapore-inspired practices.

Naidu stressed that investments, welfare, and development are possible only through collective effort. “If everyone owns each programme and works together, government services will be more successful,” he said.

He pointed out that decisions on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth will directly impact people’s lives, and collectors must focus on innovation to drive progress.

He highlighted variations in district-level development, noting that tribal districts like Parvathipuram and Alluri show different outcomes. In Alluri, value addition to coffee crops has boosted GSDP significantly.