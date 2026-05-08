Andhra clears 393 ha of forest land for 699 tribal infra projects to boost roads, telecom, water access

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department’s Visakhapatnam Circle has granted approvals for 699 infrastructure and connectivity works across agency and tribal regions between 2024-25 and 2025-2026 (until February), involving diversion of 393.562 hectares of forest land for public utility projects.

The approvals include road laying works, installation of communication towers, optical fibre cable (OFC) projects and drinking water supply schemes aimed at improving connectivity and access to basic services in remote tribal hamlets spread across Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Anakapalli divisions.

According to official data, the highest number of approvals was accorded for road projects.

A total of 528 road works covering 372.056 hectares received clearance during the period.

In addition, approvals were granted for 132 communication towers involving 14.185 hectares, 18 OFC works covering 3.120 hectares and 21 water supply projects involving 4.201 hectares.

Chintapalli Division in ASR district accounted for the largest share of approvals.