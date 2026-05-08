Andhra clears 393 ha of forest land for 699 tribal infra projects to boost roads, telecom, water access

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department’s Visakhapatnam Circle has granted approvals for 699 infrastructure and connectivity works across agency and tribal regions between 2024-25 and 2025-2026 (until February), involving diversion of 393.562 hectares of forest land for public utility projects.
The approvals include road laying works, installation of communication towers, optical fibre cable (OFC) projects and drinking water supply schemes aimed at improving connectivity and access to basic services in remote tribal hamlets spread across Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Anakapalli divisions.
According to official data, the highest number of approvals was accorded for road projects.
A total of 528 road works covering 372.056 hectares received clearance during the period.
In addition, approvals were granted for 132 communication towers involving 14.185 hectares, 18 OFC works covering 3.120 hectares and 21 water supply projects involving 4.201 hectares.
Chintapalli Division in ASR district accounted for the largest share of approvals.
Forest clearances speed up tribal connectivity projects
During 2024-25, the division received approvals for 95 works covering 55.206 hectares, including 73 road projects, 16 communication towers and six OFC works.
In 2025-26, up to February, another 199 works involving 152.299 hectares were approved, including 187 road projects, nine communication towers and three OFC works. Overall, the division recorded 294 approved works covering 207.505 hectares.
Paderu Division, also under ASR district, recorded approvals for 226 works involving 93.561 hectares.
During 2024-25, approvals were issued for 130 works covering 40.716 hectares, including 57 road projects and 73 communication towers. In 2025-26 up to February, another 96 works involving 52.845 hectares were cleared, mainly for road connectivity and communication infrastructure.
Parvathipuram Manyam Division received approvals for 108 works covering 58.981 hectares during the period.
Of these, 31 works involving 15.631 hectares were approved in 2024-25, while 77 works covering 43.35 hectares received approvals in 2025-26 up to February. The projects included road works, communication towers and OFC installations.
In Srikakulam Division, no approvals were recorded during 2024-25. However, during 2025-26 up to February, approvals were granted for 59 works covering 25.994 hectares.
These included 38 road works and 21 drinking water supply projects intended to improve water access in remote tribal areas.