Andhra CM Naidu hails 23-month rule as ‘100% effort, 100% results’ with big push on welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the government has delivered ‘100% effort and 100% results’ in its 23-month tenure, presenting a sweeping account of welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, industrial investments, and governance reforms at the 7th District Collectors’ Conference.

He urged officials to sustain momentum, innovate, and ensure Andhra Pradesh becomes a benchmark state in every sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted nearly 100 welfare programmes rolled out since the government assumed office. These included Thalliki Vandhanam (Rs 10,090 crore to 67.27 lakh students), Sthree Shakti (63.61 crore free bus journeys for women), Divyang Shakti (20.51 lakh journeys for differently abled citizens), Deepam 2 (4 crore LPG cylinders), and Anna Canteens (269 centres serving 9.15 crore meals).

Farmers benefited through Annadata Sukhibhava with Rs 8,985 crore credited to 46 lakh beneficiaries, while pensions under NTR Bharosa crossed Rs 63,000 crore.

Targeted schemes supported auto drivers, fishermen, weavers, lawyers, and minority communities, with allocations including Rs 3,670 crore for minority welfare and honorariums for pastors, imams, mouzans, purohits, and nayi brahmins.

Recruitment drives filled 15,941 teacher posts and 5,757 constable posts, alongside a job calendar releasing over 10,000 posts.

On infrastructure, Chandrababu reaffirmed Amaravati’s status as the permanent capital, backed by a Central Gazette notification.

He cited projects such as 20,060 km of pothole-free roads, the Vijayawada–Machilipatnam six-lane road, Mulapeta–Vizag–Kakinada beach road, Nagpur-Amaravati highway, and the Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai bullet train.

Panchayat Raj revival through Palle Panduga built 4,000 km of rural roads, while tribal connectivity and 4G networks extended services to remote villages.