Andhra CM Naidu hails 23-month rule as ‘100% effort, 100% results’ with big push on welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that the government has delivered ‘100% effort and 100% results’ in its 23-month tenure, presenting a sweeping account of welfare schemes, infrastructure projects, industrial investments, and governance reforms at the 7th District Collectors’ Conference.
He urged officials to sustain momentum, innovate, and ensure Andhra Pradesh becomes a benchmark state in every sector.
The Chief Minister highlighted nearly 100 welfare programmes rolled out since the government assumed office. These included Thalliki Vandhanam (Rs 10,090 crore to 67.27 lakh students), Sthree Shakti (63.61 crore free bus journeys for women), Divyang Shakti (20.51 lakh journeys for differently abled citizens), Deepam 2 (4 crore LPG cylinders), and Anna Canteens (269 centres serving 9.15 crore meals).
Farmers benefited through Annadata Sukhibhava with Rs 8,985 crore credited to 46 lakh beneficiaries, while pensions under NTR Bharosa crossed Rs 63,000 crore.
Targeted schemes supported auto drivers, fishermen, weavers, lawyers, and minority communities, with allocations including Rs 3,670 crore for minority welfare and honorariums for pastors, imams, mouzans, purohits, and nayi brahmins.
Recruitment drives filled 15,941 teacher posts and 5,757 constable posts, alongside a job calendar releasing over 10,000 posts.
On infrastructure, Chandrababu reaffirmed Amaravati’s status as the permanent capital, backed by a Central Gazette notification.
He cited projects such as 20,060 km of pothole-free roads, the Vijayawada–Machilipatnam six-lane road, Mulapeta–Vizag–Kakinada beach road, Nagpur-Amaravati highway, and the Hyderabad-Amaravati-Chennai bullet train.
Panchayat Raj revival through Palle Panduga built 4,000 km of rural roads, while tribal connectivity and 4G networks extended services to remote villages.
Industrial expansion was highlighted with Andhra Pradesh attracting 25.3% of national investments, earning the Business Reformer of the Year award, which the CM dedicated to the entire AP team of officials.
He reported 538 MoUs worth Rs 11.38 lakh crore at the CII Summit, creating 13.95 lakh jobs, and Rs 11.37 lakh crore investments approved in SIPB meetings with 10 lakh jobs. MSME parks are being established in all 175 constituencies under the ‘One Family One Entrepreneur’ initiative.
Major projects include LG (Rs 5,000 crore), Carrier AC (Rs 1,000 crore), ArcelorMittal steel plant (Rs 1.35 lakh crore), Google AI data centre in Vizag (Rs 1.35 lakh crore), and Reliance data centre (Rs 1 lakh crore). Amaravati is emerging as Quantum Valley, while Kakinada’s AM Green ammonia project targets exports within two years.
In irrigation, Rs 24,000 crore was spent in 23 months. The Polavaram diaphragm wall was completed, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated for rehabilitation. The Veligonda project’s first phase will be finished by July. Tungabhadra gate repairs were completed, and 6,047 irrigation societies were revived through elections. Drinking water connections are being provided under Amarajeevi Jaladhara.
Energy reforms reduced power purchase costs by 30 paise per unit, with another 30 paise reduction planned. Agreements for 90 GW green energy projects were signed, EVs promoted through green tax reduction, and solar rooftops were provided free to 20 lakh SC/ST families with additional subsidies for BC households.
Digital governance expanded through Mana Mitra WhatsApp platform, offering 1,035 services, and the CM set a deadline of December to make all government services available online. He also stressed AP’s ambition to become a logistics hub, alongside advances in AI, and quantum technologies.