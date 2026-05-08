Andhra CM Naidu warns MLAs against sand, liquor, gambling links

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has completed a sweeping 28-district review exercise, bringing MLAs, MPs, Collectors and SPs together on a single platform to assess governance, development works, law and order, and constituency-level delivery.

The exercise, which began on February 12 and concluded this week, is being seen as a new model of accountability and real-time problem-solving in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu issued a stern warning to MLAs, cautioning them against any direct or indirect involvement in activities linked to sand, liquor, or gambling.

He stressed that even the perception of association with such practices could damage governance credibility and erode public trust, making discipline and a clean public image non-negotiable for legislators.

In a significant move, the Chief Minister personally handed over sealed performance assessment reports to each MLA.

These reports, prepared using surveys, field feedback and data analytics, covered constituency management, cadre coordination and leadership behaviour.

Legislators were reminded that their political standing rests not only on development projects but also on their ability to remain accessible and accountable to the people.

More than 1,000 constituency issues were raised, ranging from roads and irrigation to hospitals, RTC facilities, drinking water schemes and land disputes.

In several cases, Chandrababu Naidu reportedly issued on-the-spot instructions to clear bottlenecks, reinforcing the message that legislators must act as proactive conduits between people and administration.