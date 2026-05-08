Andhra Governor launches ‘Mee Intiki - Mee Doc’ outreach project for remote families

VIJAYAWADA: Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer, who also serves as the Hon. President of the Red Cross Andhra Pradesh State Branch, launched the ‘Mee Intiki – Mee Doctor’ project on World Red Cross Day and World Thalassemia Day at a programme in Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor said World Red Cross Day is observed globally to celebrate the humanitarian efforts of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, honouring volunteers and staff who provide essential services during emergencies and disasters.

He noted that the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Jean Henry Dunant, founder of the Movement and the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 1901. The Governor highlighted the importance of World Thalassemia Day, which focuses on raising awareness, encouraging early screening and supporting those living with the condition. He congratulated District Collectors and Red Cross District Branch Presidents from SPSR Nellore, West Godavari, Bapatla, Krishna and Kakinada, along with other dignitaries, who received Red Cross Awards for their contributions over the past two years.