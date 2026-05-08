Jonnagiri gold mining project to begin operations in June

KURNOOL: The Jonnagiri Gold Mining Project in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district is poised to begin full-scale operations by mid-June, marking a historic milestone in India’s mining sector.

The formal inauguration is expected in the second or third week of June, depending on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s schedule, according to B Karthikeyan, Managing Director of Thriveni Earthmovers and Director of Geomysore Services India Pvt Ltd. Developed by Geomysore, the project is India’s first large-scale private gold mining venture.

The mining lease was granted in 2013, and after securing statutory clearances, the project is now ready for commercial production. Thriveni Earthmovers holds majority stake, alongside Lloyds Metals Group, bringing financial strength and technical expertise to it.

“All preparatory works have been completed. We are aligning the inauguration with the schedule of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The launch is expected in mid-June,” Karthikeyan told TNIE. Emphasising local participation, he said, “Around 90% of our workforce comprises people from Kurnool district, reflecting our commitment to regional development.”

Ambitious production targets have been set. “We are aiming for an annual output of 800 kg of gold in 2026-27, which will be scaled up to 1,000 kg in subsequent years,” Karthikeyan said.

He added that the project is about “setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency, sustainability and community engagement.”

Spread across mineral-rich zones in Jonnagiri, Yerragudi and Pagidirai villages, the project has already completed trial run, with the processing plant handling 1,000 tonnes of ore per day.

Once permanent machinery is installed, capacity will rise to 2,500 tonnes a day.