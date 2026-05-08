MSME growth around major industries emphasised

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the critical role of MSMEs as ancillary industries to large-scale projects, directing officials to ensure their integration into Andhra Pradesh’s evolving industrial ecosystem.

Addressing the 7th District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, he reviewed departmental performance and field-level implementation, with a focus on education, healthcare, investment grounding, and industrial development.

The Chief Minister said that as major industries arrive, MSMEs must be encouraged to grow around them, citing examples such as Carrier’s Rs 1,000 crore chiller plant at Sri City linked to Google Cloud’s AI hub and upcoming quantum computing facilities.

He stressed that industrial parks and production units should foster MSME ecosystems, adding that branding of local products — like Araku coffee — must be expanded to pan-India and global markets.

Naidu directed officials to resolve land allocation issues swiftly, remove APIIC lands from the prohibited list, and clear registrations through IGs. He emphasised reducing logistics costs, noting rail transport costs Rs 1.83 per km compared to Rs 3.40 by road.