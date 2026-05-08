MSME growth around major industries emphasised

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the critical role of MSMEs as ancillary industries to large-scale projects, directing officials to ensure their integration into Andhra Pradesh’s evolving industrial ecosystem.
Addressing the 7th District Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, he reviewed departmental performance and field-level implementation, with a focus on education, healthcare, investment grounding, and industrial development.
The Chief Minister said that as major industries arrive, MSMEs must be encouraged to grow around them, citing examples such as Carrier’s Rs 1,000 crore chiller plant at Sri City linked to Google Cloud’s AI hub and upcoming quantum computing facilities.
He stressed that industrial parks and production units should foster MSME ecosystems, adding that branding of local products — like Araku coffee — must be expanded to pan-India and global markets.
Naidu directed officials to resolve land allocation issues swiftly, remove APIIC lands from the prohibited list, and clear registrations through IGs. He emphasised reducing logistics costs, noting rail transport costs Rs 1.83 per km compared to Rs 3.40 by road.
He said AP is set to benefit from 64 national highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, 624 railway projects worth Rs 64,000 crore, and another Rs 2 lakh crore in DPR-stage projects, including express and local trains, four-lane rail expansions, and ROBs.
Naidu announced 15 labour addas where workers can wait for jobs and receive skill training during downtime. He stressed preventive healthcare to reduce medical expenses, district-wise health scores, and integration of solar rooftop and PM-KUSUM schemes to cut electricity costs. Plans include solar panels on schools, colleges, and government offices, and solarisation of 22 lakh pump sets.
The CM said Collectors will act as mentors for best practices, citing Kadapa Collector Sridhar as a mentor for smart kitchens. He urged preparedness for possible El Niño-induced rainfall deficits. He also called for expanding green cover, strengthening waste collection through Swachh Raths, and ensuring road cleanliness under Swachh Pathas.