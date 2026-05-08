Royal Enfield’s Rs 2,200 crore project to boost Andhra’s growth

VIJAYAWADA: Royal Enfield has announced a major manufacturing expansion in Andhra Pradesh, marking its first large-scale project outside Tamil Nadu. The iconic motorcycle maker will invest Rs 2,200 crore in two phases to establish a state-of-the-art facility at Satyavedu in Tirupati, near the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border.

The project, cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is expected to add nearly nine lakh units to Royal Enfield’s annual production capacity. The new plant will become company’s second manufacturing destination in India and is projected to generate 5,000 jobs.

The government has allocated 267 acres of land for project, spread across the villages of Vanelluru and Rallakuppam in Satyavedu mandal. In addition to the core manufacturing unit, the first phase will include a dedicated vendor park, bringing Royal Enfield’s supplier ecosystem to AP and laying the foundation for a world-class automotive cluster in the state.

The first phase of the project is targeted for completion by 2029, with second phase scheduled for 2032. The facility will strengthen India’s position as a global hub for premium motorcycle manufacturing, contribute to AP’s industrial growth.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said Royal Enfield represents ‘heritage, craftsmanship and enduring quality,’ and its decision to expand in Andhra Pradesh reflects the State’s commitment to becoming a leading manufacturing destination.