29,750 out of 32,434 students qualify APECET 2026

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2026 results were declared Friday by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), which conducted the exam on behalf of APSCHE.

This marks the tenth consecutive year JNTUA has overseen the test. Held on April 23 in two sessions across 14 streams, APECET enables diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates to secure lateral entry into second-year engineering and pharmacy courses. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh released the results, congratulating successful candidates.

He announced that 32,434 students appeared, of whom 29,750 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 91.72. Rank cards can be downloaded at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET, with results also available via WhatsApp at 9552300009. Officials noted that 33,751 students registered, with attendance at 96.09 percent.

Compared to 2025, registrations and pass percentage showed a slight decline, though performance remained strong. Gender-wise, 21,704 male candidates appeared, with 19,735 qualifying (90.93 percent), while 10,730 female candidates appeared, with 10,015 qualifying (93.34 percent).

Female candidates continued to outperform males. District-wise, Hyderabad led with a 97.17 percent pass rate, followed by Krishna (95.43 percent) and Visakhapatnam (93.30 percent). Vizianagaram recorded the lowest at 87.33 percent.

Preliminary keys were published April 23, with objections accepted until April 29. After expert verification, final keys were prepared. Subject-wise, minor objections were raised in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Civil Engineering and B.Sc. (Mathematics). In Pharmacy, five changes were incorporated in the afternoon session after six objections.