48 school buses found unsafe in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Road Transport Department officials in Prakasam district barred 48 school buses from operating after inspections found violations of fitness and safety norms prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act and AIS-063 school bus safety standards.

Officials said 744 schools and colleges operate buses for student transportation across the district.

Between April 28 and May 6, officials from Ongole, Kandukur and Darsi Regional Transport Offices conducted inspections in their respective jurisdictions. During the checks, authorities found that 100 of 148 buses belonging to 22 educational institutions complied with fitness requirements and AIS-063 safety standards.

Ongole Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela ordered the remaining 48 buses not to operate until compliance with safety norms.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner said school buses must install Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS) as mandated under AIS-135 standards.

She said buses should have first-aid boxes, emergency exits and windows, horizontal railings, vehicle location tracking device speed controls, GPS trackers and panic buttons.

R Suseela directed bus owners to appoint skilled drivers below 60 years of age with at least five years of experience and a valid heavy vehicle driving licence.

She said every school bus must undergo final scrutiny by RTO officials after obtaining a fitness certificate from the Automated Testing Station (ATS). “We will not spare anyone who fails to comply with the rules,” she warned.