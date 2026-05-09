Andhra gears up for Kharif with seeds, fertilisers

VIJAYAWADA: In good news for farmers, the State government is making extensive arrangements to support farmers across Andhra Pradesh during the Kharif 2026 season by ensuring timely release of irrigation water and adequate availability of seeds and fertilisers.

As part of the seasonal action plan, 7.46 lakh quintals of certified seeds will be supplied to farmers at subsidised prices during 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 294 crore. Distribution of paddy seeds is scheduled to begin from May 15, while groundnut seeds will be supplied from May 20 with a 40 per cent subsidy. Millets and pulses are expected to be distributed through Rythu Seva Kendras from June 15.

Substantial fertiliser reserves have been built up ahead of the cultivation season. Against the total Kharif requirement of 18.09 lakh MT, about 7.77 lakh MT are currently available in stock. These include 2.40 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 0.94 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, 0.35 lakh metric tonnes of MOP, 3.62 lakh metric tonnes of complex fertilisers and 0.46 lakh metric tonnes of SSP fertilisers. District authorities have been directed to closely monitor supplies.AP gears up for Kharif with seeds & fertilisers