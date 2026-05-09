Andhra received Rs 15 lakh crore aid from Centre: Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president PVN Madhav on Friday said the State had received projects and financial assistance worth nearly Rs 15 lakh crore from the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that no other state in the country had secured such extensive central support.

He said the assistance had accelerated the pace of development in Andhra Pradesh and urged party leaders to take the government’s achievements to the people.

Speaking at the BJP State office-bearers’ meeting held at the party’s State office in Vijayawada, Madhav said the Centre had played a decisive role in implementing assurances given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The AP BJP chief further stated that granting permanent capital status to Amaravati had resolved a long-standing uncertainty over the state capital issue.